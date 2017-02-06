आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

ऐसी फिगर वाली लड़कियों को सेक्सी मानते हैं दुनियाभर के मर्द, जानिए क्या हैं पैमाने

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 01:40 PM IST
Men Around the World Reveal Which Body Shapes are Sexiest

अगर आप किसी मर्द से पूछें कि उनके लिए खूबसूरती और परफेक्ट फिगर का पैमाना क्या है तो आप पाएंगे कि हर देश के मर्द इसका अलग-अलग उत्तर देंगे। आप हम आपको बताएंगे कि अलग-अलग देशों में सेक्सी फिगर का पैमाना क्या है। ये पैमाना हम आपको एक रिसर्च के अनुसार बता रहे हैं जिसे Quora ने करवाया है..

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fitness sexy figure

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Viewed

प्रेग्नेंसी के समय भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए ये 6 काम

work not to do during pergnancy
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्या आप भी चोरी-छिपे जमकर पोर्न देखते हैं? एक खतरनाक बीमारी की जद में हैं आप

Hypersexual Disorder: Symptoms And Treatment
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

यौन क्षमता कम करती है ये आम बीमारी, आप भी इसके शिकार तो नहीं?

obesity affects sex life
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

जानिए, किस वक्त सिगरेट पीने से होता है सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

cigarette effects ten time more if having after meal
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्या आप भी थोड़ी सी तकलीफ होने पर खा लेते हैं दवाइयां? पढ़िए ये खबर

Are You Eating 5 or More Medicines A Day?
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सुबह-सुबह पीते हैं नींबू पानी तो संभल जाएं, होगा ये खामियाजा

disadvantage of lime water
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top