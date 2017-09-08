Download App
kavya kavya

B'day Spl: अपने आप को फिट रखने के लिए खिलाड़ी कुमार करते हैं ये काम

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:29 AM IST
Know the fitness mantra of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar y

अक्षय कुमार का नाम बॉलीवुड के उन दिग्गजों में शुमार है जिन्होंने अपनी किस्मत को खुद लिखा। सीरियस फिल्मों से लेकर कॉमेडी करके लोगों को गुदगुदाने वाले अक्षय का आज बर्थडे है। फिल्मों के अलावा अक्षय ने फिटनेस फ्रीक के तौर पर भी लोगों के दिलों में अपनी खास पहचान बनाई है।

