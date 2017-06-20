तनाव से अक्सर रहते हैं परेशान तो दूर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये आसान तरीके
तनाव में रहने की वजह से अगर आपके काम और निजी लाइफ में फर्क पड़ने लगा है तो ये खबर आपके लिए ही है। आपके आस-पास मौजूद कुछ लोगों का नकारात्मक व्यवहार अगर आपके भीतर नेगेटिविटी को जन्म दे रहा है तो कुछ समय के लिए उस जगह तुरंत छोड़ दें और थोड़ी देर के लिए बाहर टहलने चले जाएं। ऐसा करने से आपको अच्छा महसूस होगा और आपका दिमाग भी शांत रहेगा।
लाइफ में सुकून और पाजिटिविटी बनाए रखने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करके जानें उन खास टिप्स के बारे में जो बताएंगे कैसे अाप अपनी लाइफ से स्ट्रेस को कोसों दूर रख सकते हैं।
