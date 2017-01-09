आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान इस वजह से होती है बालों के झड़ने की समस्या, ऐसे करें बचाव

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:15 AM IST
Hair loss during pregnancy

प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान महिलाओं के शरीर को कई बदलावों से गुजरना पड़ता है। इस दौरान हार्मोन्स में काफी बदलाव आते हैं जिससे उन्हें कई तरह की समस्याओं से भी जूझना पड़ता है। इसी में से एक समस्या है बालों का झड़ना। इस समस्या से बचने के लिए ये टिप्स आपके काम आ सकते हैं

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

चीनी से नहीं होती डायबिटीज, जानें इससे जुड़े मिथक और उनकी सच्चाई

myths related to diabetes
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

Worst Habits for Your Heart
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

tips to lighten yourself after overeating
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

Worst Habits for Your Heart
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

tips to lighten yourself after overeating
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

easy tips to increase your memory
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿