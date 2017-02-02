आपका शहर Close

खाने के पहले या बाद में, कब पिएं पानी? आयुर्वेद बताएगा राज

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 10:58 AM IST
Drinking Water Before And After A Meal Is Wrong

कभी कहा जाता है कि खाना खाने के पहले पानी पीना चाहिए, तो कभी कहा जाता है खाना खाने के बाद। ये सुन-सुनकर आप भी काफी कंफ्यूज हो गए होंगे कि आखिर पानी पीएं तो कब। इस समस्या का समाधान अब आयुर्वेद करेगा। आज हम आयुर्वेद के अनुसार बताएंगे कि आपको पानी कब पीना चाहिए।

