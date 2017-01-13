आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सर्दी-जुकाम-बुखार: क्या करें क्या ना करें

+बाद में पढ़ें

बीबीसी हिन्दी

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 05:48 PM IST
Dos and don'ts for common colds

सर्दी-ज़ुकाम और बुख़ार आना बड़ी आम बात है जिनके इलाज के लिए दवाओं की भरमार है। लेकिन हर दवा सब पर एक जैसा असर नहीं करती है। कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं कि आपको है ज़ुकाम और आप दवा बुख़ार की ले रहे हैं या आपको बुख़ार है और आप दवा सर्दी की खा रहे हैं। बड़ा मामूली फर्क होता है, कई बार लक्षण मिलते-जुलते प्रतीत होते हैं, लेकिन दरअसल वो होते अलग-अलग हैं।

सर्दी-ज़ुकाम में हो सकता है आप उखड़ा-उखड़ा महसूस करें लेकिन बुख़ार मुमकिन हैं आपको बिस्तर पकड़ने के लिए विवश कर दे। हो ये भी सकता है कि आपको बुख़ार हो और महसूस हो कि सर्दी-ज़ुकाम का असर है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

Most Viewed

गर्भनिरोधक गोलियां लेने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

side effect of contraceptive pills
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब पुरुषोंं के भी बढ़ जाते हैं स्तन, जानिए कारण और समाधान

Why So Many Men Have Man Boobs
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्या आपको भी है अंगुली चटकाने की आदत? जान लें ये तथ्य

cracking knuckles habit good or bad
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

ग्रीन टी ही नहीं ग्रीन कॉफी भी है फायदेमंद, वजन कम करने में है मददगार

Many Benefits Of Green Coffee Reduces Risk Of Cancer
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये शख्स सुअरों को कराता है तैराकी, कारण चौंका देगा

pigs learns swimming for their fitness and better taste
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ज्यादा कॉफी पीते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान, होगी ये गंभीर बीमारी

Harmful effect of Drinking Excess Coffee
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿