सर्दी-ज़ुकाम और बुख़ार आना बड़ी आम बात है जिनके इलाज के लिए दवाओं की भरमार है। लेकिन हर दवा सब पर एक जैसा असर नहीं करती है। कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं कि आपको है ज़ुकाम और आप दवा बुख़ार की ले रहे हैं या आपको बुख़ार है और आप दवा सर्दी की खा रहे हैं। बड़ा मामूली फर्क होता है, कई बार लक्षण मिलते-जुलते प्रतीत होते हैं, लेकिन दरअसल वो होते अलग-अलग हैं।
सर्दी-ज़ुकाम में हो सकता है आप उखड़ा-उखड़ा महसूस करें लेकिन बुख़ार मुमकिन हैं आपको बिस्तर पकड़ने के लिए विवश कर दे। हो ये भी सकता है कि आपको बुख़ार हो और महसूस हो कि सर्दी-ज़ुकाम का असर है।
