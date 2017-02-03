आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

सुबह-सुबह पीते हैं नींबू पानी तो संभल जाएं, होगा ये खामियाजा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:46 PM IST
disadvantage of lime water

मोटे लोगों को सुबह उठते ही सबसे पहले नींबू पानी पीने की सलाह दी जाती है। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये सेहत के लिए हानिकारक भी हो सकता है। जी हां, हैरान ना हों और आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें इससे होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fitness tips lime water

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

सुबह-सुबह पीते हैं नींबू पानी तो संभल जाएं, होगा ये खामियाजा

disadvantage of lime water
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जीभ के रंग से जानिए आप किस बीमारी के शिकार हैं

Tongue Color tells About Your Health
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

यौन क्षमता कम करती है ये आम बीमारी, आप भी इसके शिकार तो नहीं?

obesity affects sex life
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

जीभ के रंग से जानिए आप किस बीमारी के शिकार हैं

Tongue Color tells About Your Health
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

यौन क्षमता कम करती है ये आम बीमारी, आप भी इसके शिकार तो नहीं?

obesity affects sex life
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

खाने के पहले या बाद में, कब पिएं पानी? आयुर्वेद बताएगा राज

Drinking Water Before And After A Meal Is Wrong
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top