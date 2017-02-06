आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

जानिए, किस वक्त सिगरेट पीने से होता है सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 10:37 AM IST
cigarette effects ten time more if having after meal

यूं तो सिगरेट कभी भी पी जाए नुकसान ही करेगी लेकिन इस समय पी गई सिगरेट सबसे ज्यादा बुरा हाल करती है।  हो सके तो सिगरेट से तौबा कर लीजिए लेकिन अगर नहीं छोड़ पा रहे हैं तो कोशिश कीजिए कि इस खास समय में सिगरेट को भूलकर भी लबों से ना लगाए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fitness cigarette with tea

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Viewed

प्रेग्नेंसी के समय भूलकर भी नहीं करने चाहिए ये 6 काम

work not to do during pergnancy
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्या आप भी चोरी-छिपे जमकर पोर्न देखते हैं? एक खतरनाक बीमारी की जद में हैं आप

Hypersexual Disorder: Symptoms And Treatment
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

यौन क्षमता कम करती है ये आम बीमारी, आप भी इसके शिकार तो नहीं?

obesity affects sex life
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

सुबह-सुबह पीते हैं नींबू पानी तो संभल जाएं, होगा ये खामियाजा

disadvantage of lime water
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जिम जाने की सोच रहे हैं? पहले इन बातों को जरूर पढ़ लें

tips to keep in mind before going to gym
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

खाने के पहले या बाद में, कब पिएं पानी? आयुर्वेद बताएगा राज

Drinking Water Before And After A Meal Is Wrong
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top