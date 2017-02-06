बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए, किस वक्त सिगरेट पीने से होता है सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 10:37 AM IST
यूं तो सिगरेट कभी भी पी जाए नुकसान ही करेगी लेकिन इस समय पी गई सिगरेट सबसे ज्यादा बुरा हाल करती है। हो सके तो सिगरेट से तौबा कर लीजिए लेकिन अगर नहीं छोड़ पा रहे हैं तो कोशिश कीजिए कि इस खास समय में सिगरेट को भूलकर भी लबों से ना लगाए।
