आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ऐसी औरतों को जल्दी होता है मेनोपॉज, ये रहा अहम कारण

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 10:35 AM IST
childless women have higher risk to face early menopause

आमतौर पर महिलाओं को 51 वर्ष की उम्र में मेनोपॉज होते हैं। लेकिन एक शोध में खुलासा हुआ है कि जो महिलाएं नि:संतान होती हैं उनमें मेनोपॉज की संभावना अन्य महिलाओं की तुलना में दोगुनी होती है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fitness lifestyle news

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Viewed

पीरियड्स के दौरान नहीं करने चाहिए ये काम, पड़ सकते हैं भारी

mistakes that most of the women make during periods
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये कैंसर हैं 'साइलेंट किलर', नहीं होते कोई शुरुआती लक्षण

cancers that show no signs
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भूलकर भी न खाएं ये चीजें कच्ची, जान पर आ सकती है आफत

These Foods You Should Never Eat Raw
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

यकीन नहीं करेंगे लेकिन कैंसर से जुड़ा है सेक्स का संबंध, जानिए किस तरह?

Things That Happen When You Stop Having Sex
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

टोस्ट सेंक कर खाते हैं? पढ़िए ये चौंका देने वाली खबर

Can eating burnt toast cause cancer?
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शरीर के बाल भी देते हैं चेतावनी, जानिए कैसी-कैसी?

Reasons Your Body Hair Is Thinning
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top