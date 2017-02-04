बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या आप भी थोड़ी सी तकलीफ होने पर खा लेते हैं दवाइयां? पढ़िए ये खबर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Fitness
›
Are You Eating 5 or More Medicines A Day?
{"_id":"589587e64f1c1b5d21e80b69","slug":"are-you-eating-5-or-more-medicines-a-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902? \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:29 PM IST
Photo Credit: getty images
अगर आप भी हर तकलीफ के लिए दवाइयों का रुख करते हैं तो संभल जाएं क्योंकि ऐसा करना आपके शरीर को कमजोर बनाता है। शोधकर्ताओं का कहना है कि एक दिन में पांच से ज्यादा दवाइयां लेने से आप कमजोर हो सकते हैं और यह बुजुर्गों में निर्बलता को और अधिक बढ़ा सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58905e154f1c1b981de80e7f","slug":"hypersexual-disorder-symptoms-and-treatment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940-\u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902? \u090f\u0915 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"589456914f1c1b313de84536","slug":"disadvantage-of-lime-water","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939-\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"589587e64f1c1b5d21e80b69","slug":"are-you-eating-5-or-more-medicines-a-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u093e\u0902? \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58956a404f1c1bce22e80987","slug":"health-warning-for-people-working-more-than-39-hours-a-week","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 39 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e? \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0905\u093e\u092a","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"589456914f1c1b313de84536","slug":"disadvantage-of-lime-water","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939-\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u092a\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"589427134f1c1b9c35e81005","slug":"tongue-color-tells-about-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u092d \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5891efb14f1c1bf13ee805fd","slug":"ind-vs-bangladesh-mustafizur-rahman-to-miss-test-match-against-india","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 '\u0939\u094b\u092e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921' \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top