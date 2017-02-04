आपका शहर Close

क्या आप भी थोड़ी सी तकलीफ होने पर खा लेते हैं दवाइयां? पढ़िए ये खबर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:29 PM IST
Are You Eating 5 or More Medicines A Day?

अगर आप भी हर तकलीफ के लिए दवाइयों का रुख करते हैं तो संभल जाएं क्योंकि ऐसा करना आपके शरीर को कमजोर बनाता है। शोधकर्ताओं का कहना है कि एक दिन में पांच से ज्यादा दवाइयां लेने से आप कमजोर हो सकते हैं और यह बुजुर्गों में निर्बलता को और अधिक बढ़ा सकता है। 

