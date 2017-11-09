बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IIT कानपुर में असिस्टेंट प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के पद पर नौकरी, यहां करें आवेदन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Other Jobs
›
vacancy in iit kanpur for assistant project manager
{"_id":"5a0406d24f1c1b70548bbd96","slug":"vacancy-in-iit-kanpur-for-assistant-project-manager","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIT \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 08:16 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03f3f24f1c1b78548bbc2d","slug":"job-opportunities-at-isro-satish-dhawan-space-centre-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 1 \u0932\u093e\u0916 42 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a0524224f1c1b6a678baa58","slug":"cidco-recruitment-2017-apply-online-for-57-clerk-accounting-clerk-and-other-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59fe80ff4f1c1b65548bb104","slug":"10th-pass-job-in-hindustan-copper-limited-apply-now-know-all-details","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f HCL \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a03f3f24f1c1b78548bbc2d","slug":"job-opportunities-at-isro-satish-dhawan-space-centre-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 1 \u0932\u093e\u0916 42 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a0401ab4f1c1b72548bbdb7","slug":"gsssb-recruitment-alert-for-office-superintendent-details-at-ojas-gujarat-gov-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03d0eb4f1c1bd8538bbdc7","slug":"jharkhand-police-recruitment-2017-notification-released-for-scientific-assistant-assistant-director","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940, \u0928 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!