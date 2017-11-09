Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

IIT कानपुर में असिस्टेंट प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के पद पर नौकरी, यहां करें आवेदन

+बाद में पढ़ें

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 08:16 AM IST
vacancy in iit kanpur for assistant project manager

आईआईटी कानपुर (IIT, Kanpur) ने असिस्टेंट प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आवेदन आमंत्रित किया है। आवेदन करने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आईआईटी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट देख सकते हैं।

पढ़ें- इंटरव्यू के जरिए झारखंड पुलिस में भर्ती, न छूटे ये सुनहरा मौका

Comments

Browse By Tags

assistant project manager iit kanpur jobs

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, सैलरी 1 लाख 42 हजार तक

Job Opportunities At ISRO Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Apply now
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सरकारी नौकरी की कर रहे हैं तलाश, तो यहां है 10वीं पास के लिए मौका

CIDCO Recruitment 2017 Apply Online for 57 clerk , accounting clerk and Other Posts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

10वीं पास के लिए HCL में वैकेंसी, जानिए कब है आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

10th pass job in Hindustan Copper Limited apply now know all details
  • रविवार, 5 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, सैलरी 1 लाख 42 हजार तक

Job Opportunities At ISRO Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Apply now
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऑफिस सुप्रीटेंडेंट के पदों पर निकली भर्तियां, ये है आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

GSSSB Recruitment Alert for office superintendent details at ojas.gujarat.gov.in
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटरव्यू के जरिए झारखंड पुलिस में भर्ती, न छूटे ये सुनहरा मौका

Jharkhand Police Recruitment 2017 Notification released for Scientific Assistant, Assistant Director
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!