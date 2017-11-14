Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:08 PM IST
vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow

अगर आप IIT में रिसर्च करने का अवसर तलाश रहे हैं, तो आपके लिए खुशखबरी है। IIT भुवनेश्वर ने रिसर्च फेलो के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आवेदन आमंत्रित किया है आवेदन करने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार IIT की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट देख सकते हैं।
कुल पद- 2

Comments

Browse By Tags

iit bhubaneswar research fellow iit jobs jobs More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, सैलरी 1 लाख 42 हजार तक

Job Opportunities At ISRO Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Apply now
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

खादी और ग्रामोद्योग आयोग में 342 पदों पर वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

jobs vacancies in kvic, apply now and know all details
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड में है नौकरी का मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी

Vacancy in OIL Salary upto Rs 60000 per month
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

नवोदय विद्यालय में 638 पदों पर बम्पर भर्तियां, जानिए आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

Navodaya vidyalaya samiti invites application for various posts
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अर्द्धसैनिक बलों में 72 हजार पदों की नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया पर रोक, 49 हजार का हो चुका था चयन

court gives stay orders for recruitment in paramilitary force.
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सीधे इंटरव्यू के जरिए IT सेक्टर में नौकरी, तुरंत करें अप्लाई

vacancies for it experts in cci apply here
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!