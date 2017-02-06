आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

12वीं पास के लिए निकली बंपर भर्ती, जल्द करें अप्लाई

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:31 PM IST
vacancy for 12th pass in usssc

उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने 1384 पदों के लिए भर्ती निकाली है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

government jobs hot jobs

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Viewed

12वीं पास के लिए निकली बंपर भर्ती, जल्द करें अप्लाई

vacancy for 12th pass in usssc
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मोटी सैलरी वाली नौकरियों की जान लें असलियत, घबरा जाएंगे

jobs that can give u stress
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

10वीं और 12वीं पास के लिए पुलिस बल में नौकरी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

jobs in police for 10th and 12th pass
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

हिमाचल में बंपर भर्ती, जानें क्या है आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

vacancy in himachal pradesh
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

10वीं पास और आईटीआई पास के लिए रेलवे में जॉब का सुनहरा अवसर

northcentral railway job recruitment
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

UPSSSC में निकली भर्ती, 12वीं पास करें अप्लाई

vacancy in upsssc
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top