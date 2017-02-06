बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
12वीं पास के लिए निकली बंपर भर्ती, जल्द करें अप्लाई
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:31 PM IST
उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने 1384 पदों के लिए भर्ती निकाली है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
