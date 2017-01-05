आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

आयुष मंत्रालय में निकली है वैकेंसी, क्या आपने किया अप्लाई

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 05:34 PM IST
Vacancies in Ministry of Ayush apply fast

भारत सरकार के आयुष मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत आने वाले सेंट्रल काउंसिल फॉर रिसर्च इन आयुर्वेदिक साइंसेज ने कई पदों के लिए आवदेन मंगाए हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

government jobs jobs

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Viewed

सीधे साक्षात्कार के जरिये नौकरी, देखें पूरी डिटेल

direct recruitment via interview in UPRVUNC
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी में सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, जल्द आवेदन करें

golden opportunity in uttar pradesh subordinate services selection comission
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

झारखंड लोकसेवा आयोग में लेक्चरर की होगी नियुक्ति, उम्मीदवार जल्द आवेदन करें

Job opportunity in Jharkhand Lok Sewa Ayog for lecturer
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

भविष्य की सबसे हटके जॉब हैं ये, ग्रोथ के साथ पैसा भी है खूब

Jobs that will become top priorities of professionals in 2017
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बारहवीं में साइंस स्ट्रीम के बाद करें यह कोर्स, बन जाएगी जिंदगी

Career options for students who chose science in 12th Boards
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

career scope in foreign languages
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

﻿