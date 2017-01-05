बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आयुष मंत्रालय में निकली है वैकेंसी, क्या आपने किया अप्लाई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Other Jobs
›
Vacancies in Ministry of Ayush apply fast
{"_id":"586df30d4f1c1ba37815a80e","slug":"vacancies-in-ministry-of-ayush-apply-fast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 05:34 PM IST
भारत सरकार के आयुष मंत्रालय के अंतर्गत आने वाले सेंट्रल काउंसिल फॉर रिसर्च इन आयुर्वेदिक साइंसेज ने कई पदों के लिए आवदेन मंगाए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586c9c084f1c1b945d158b10","slug":"direct-recruitment-via-interview-in-uprvunc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5864bbcb4f1c1b7675eecfae","slug":"golden-opportunity-in-uttar-pradesh-subordinate-services-selection-comission","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0938\u0930, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5865eb5e4f1c1b047feeb18e","slug":"job-opportunity-in-jharkhand-lok-sewa-ayog-for-lecturer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091a\u0930\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586cc2324f1c1b943a159701","slug":"jobs-that-will-become-top-priorities-of-professionals-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586ce0a24f1c1bdd69158bb4","slug":"career-options-for-students-after-choosing-commerce-in-class-12th","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094d\u092a, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586b94da4f1c1bc65215939f","slug":"career-options-for-students-who-chose-science-in-12th-boards","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5866100e4f1c1b7675eedb63","slug":"career-scope-in-foreign-languages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top