बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति में होंगी भर्तियां, जानें आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:08 AM IST
Vacancies in Bihar School Examination Board Apply Fast

बिहार के विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति में असिस्टेंट, असिस्टेंट अकाउंटेंट, स्टोर कम कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर इत्यादि पदों के लिए भर्तियां निकली हैं।

﻿