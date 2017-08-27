बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SSC सेंट्रल रीजन में है कई पदों पर भर्तियां, जानें आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 11:33 AM IST
स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन (SSC) सेंट्रल रीजन में जूनियर केमिस्ट सहित अन्य कई पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। विज्ञप्ति में जारी जानकारी इस प्रकार है-
