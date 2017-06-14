आपका शहर Close

10वीं पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका, मिलेगी 50 हजार सैलरी

amarujala.com- presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:33 PM IST
vacancies for 10th passed in ola salary 50000

कैब सर्विस कंपनी OLA ने 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है।

पदों का विवरण: ड्राइवर (पार्ट टाइम और फुल टाइम)

