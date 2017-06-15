आपका शहर Close

भारत में जिसे दुत्कारते हैं उसका खाना चखने पर यहां मिलती है 50 लाख सैलरी

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:56 PM IST
pet food tester may earn 50 lakh rupees in foreign countries

फूड टेस्टर की नौकरी काफी अच्छी होती है क्योंकि इसमें आपको तरह-तरह के व्यंजनों को चखने का मौका मिलता है लेकिन क्या आपने कभी जानवरों का खाना चखा है? जी हां ये बिल्कुल सच है। आपको बता दें कि विदेशों में पालतू जानवरों का खाना टेस्ट करना एक प्रोफेशनल जॉब है। इसे पेट फूट टेस्टर कहते हैं। इसके लिए कई लाख रुपये की सैलरी मिलती है।

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

