भारत में जिसे दुत्कारते हैं उसका खाना चखने पर यहां मिलती है 50 लाख सैलरी
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 02:56 PM IST
फूड टेस्टर की नौकरी काफी अच्छी होती है क्योंकि इसमें आपको तरह-तरह के व्यंजनों को चखने का मौका मिलता है लेकिन क्या आपने कभी जानवरों का खाना चखा है? जी हां ये बिल्कुल सच है। आपको बता दें कि विदेशों में पालतू जानवरों का खाना टेस्ट करना एक प्रोफेशनल जॉब है। इसे पेट फूट टेस्टर कहते हैं। इसके लिए कई लाख रुपये की सैलरी मिलती है।
