असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पद पर निकली भर्तियां, 70 हजार सैलरी
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:51 AM IST
राष्ट्रीय परियोजना कार्यान्वयन इकाई (npiu) ने 1270 असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पद के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किया है। इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी किया हैं। आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 19 नवंबर 2017 से पहले आवेदन कर सकते है।
कुल पद- 1270
पढ़ें- NPCIL में कई पदों पर वैकेंसी, 25 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
