Download App
आपका शहर Close

असिस्‍टेंट प्रोफेसर के पद पर निकली भर्तियां, 70 हजार सैलरी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:51 AM IST
npiu recruitment 2017 for the post of assistant professor, Apply now

राष्ट्रीय परियोजना कार्यान्वयन इकाई (npiu) ने 1270 असिस्‍टेंट प्रोफेसर के पद के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किया है। इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी किया हैं। आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्‍मीदवार 19 नवंबर 2017 से पहले आवेदन कर सकते है।

कुल पद- 1270 

पढ़ें- NPCIL में कई पदों पर वैकेंसी, 25 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

Comments

Browse By Tags

npiu npiu recruitment 2017 assistant professor government jobs

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

मैनेजर बनना चाहते हैं तो यहां निकली है वैकेंसी, तुरंत करें आवेदन

Can Fin Homes Recruitment 2017 Apply Online for Manager Posts
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, सैलरी 1 लाख 42 हजार तक

Job Opportunities At ISRO Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Apply now
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

आगरा में सेना की भर्ती 24 से, जानिए तहसील वार पूरा कार्यक्रम

entrance exam for selection in army from november 24
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

NPCIL में कई पदों पर वैकेंसी, 25 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

npcil release notification for the post of apprentice
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

10वीं पास के लिए भारतीय रेलवे में बंपर वैकेंसी, 23 नवंबर से पहले कर दें आवेदन

Job vacancy in Western Railway for 10th pass candidates
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!