नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ न्यूट्रिशन में वाक इन इंटरव्यू, योग्यता 10वीं पास
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Other Jobs
›
NIN Recruitment 2017 walk in interview for Project Asst, Technician, MTS and DEO Posts{"_id":"5a06b2f34f1c1b6d548bc2d8","slug":"nin-recruitment-2017-walk-in-interview-for-project-asst-technician-mts-and-deo-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0940\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u0911\u092b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942, \u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ न्यूट्रिशन में प्रोजेक्ट असिस्टेंट, प्रोजेक्ट टेक्नीशियन और मल्टी टास्किंग स्टाफ के लिए वेकेंसी निकली है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार सभी शैक्षणिक प्रमाणपत्रों एवं अन्य दस्तावेजों की स्वप्रमाणित प्रतियों एवं मूल प्रतियों को लेकर निर्धारित साक्षात्कार स्थल पर 20 नवंबर, 2017 को सुबह 9:30 बजे पहुंचें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.