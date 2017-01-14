आपका शहर Close

UPPSC के जरिये होगी 3 हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर नियुक्ती, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 03:38 PM IST
Major Opening In Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने स्टाफ नर्स (पुरुष व महिला वर्ग) के पद के लिए आवेदन मंगाए हैं। पदों की कुल संख्या 3838 है और सभी पर यूपीपीएससी के जरिये भर्ती होगी।

﻿