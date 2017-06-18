आपका शहर Close

स्टाफ नर्स के पदों पर निकली हैं भर्तियां, 10 जुलाई तक करें आवेदन

आकांक्षा सिंह

Sun, 18 Jun 2017 10:40 AM IST
Job Vacancies In Indira Gandhi Medical College And Research Institute

इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट में स्टाफ नर्स के पदों पर भर्तियां निकली हैं। अप्लाई करने के लिए इच्छुक उम्मीदवार इस तरह आवेदन कर सकते हैं-

