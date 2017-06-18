बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्टाफ नर्स के पदों पर निकली हैं भर्तियां, 10 जुलाई तक करें आवेदन
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 10:40 AM IST
इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट में स्टाफ नर्स के पदों पर भर्तियां निकली हैं। अप्लाई करने के लिए इच्छुक उम्मीदवार इस तरह आवेदन कर सकते हैं-
