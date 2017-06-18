बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
12वीं पास के लिए यहां है बंपर सरकारी नौकरियां, सैलरी भी बढ़िया
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Other Jobs
›
Job Vacancies For 12th Pass Candidates In Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission
{"_id":"594647e64f1c1b9a578b4a06","slug":"job-vacancies-for-12th-pass-candidates-in-jharkhand-staff-selection-commission","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 03:06 PM IST
झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (JSSC) में लोअर डिवीजन क्लर्क, पंचायत सेक्रेट्री और स्टेनोग्राफर के पदों पर भर्तियां निकली हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है जिसकी जानकारी इस प्रकार है-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59350db54f1c1b361d9c7916","slug":"these-weird-jobs-have-craze-in-foreign-but-in-india-people-can-t-do-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5933ae2a4f1c1bcb63bdc62a","slug":"vacancies-of-peon-in-maharshi-dayanand-university-rohtak-apply-fast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"591fe1634f1c1bd710f22bda","slug":"before-going-for-an-interview-prepare-for-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59460b514f1c1b9f378b4727","slug":"job-vacancies-in-indira-gandhi-medical-college-and-research-institute","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, 10 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"594595f34f1c1b41468b45f6","slug":"first-time-jobs-for-transenders-in-the-metro-pm-narendra-modi-praised","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top