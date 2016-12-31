बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
झारखंड लोकसेवा आयोग में लेक्चरर की होगी नियुक्ति, उम्मीदवार जल्द आवेदन करें
Job opportunity in Jharkhand Lok Sewa Ayog for lecturer
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 04:11 PM IST
झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग ने लेक्चरर पद के लिए नियुक्तियां निकाली हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 80 पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
