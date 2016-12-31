आपका शहर Close

झारखंड लोकसेवा आयोग में लेक्चरर की होगी नियुक्ति, उम्मीदवार जल्द आवेदन करें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 04:11 PM IST
Job opportunity in Jharkhand Lok Sewa Ayog for lecturer

झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग ने लेक्चरर पद के लिए नियुक्तियां निकाली हैं। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 80 पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
﻿