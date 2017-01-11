बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां है दसवीं से लेकर स्नातकों के लिए नौकरी, करें जल्द अप्लाई
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 05:33 PM IST
भाभा एटॉमिक रिसर्च सेंटर ने कुल 99 पदों के लिए आवेदन मंगाए हैं जिनमें ट्रेनी, अपर डिविजन क्लर्क और ब्यॉलर अटेंडेंट के पद शामिल हैं।
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
