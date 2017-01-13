आपका शहर Close

स्नातकों के लिए निकली हैं बंपर भर्तियां, जानें आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 11:13 AM IST
Jamia Humdard University Invites Applicants For Many Posts

जामिया हमदर्द विश्वविद्यालय ने स्टाफ नर्स समेत कुल 43 पदों के लिए आवेदन मंगाए हैं।

﻿