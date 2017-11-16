Download App
IIT मद्रास में नौकरी का मौका, आज ही करें आवेदन

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:25 PM IST
iit madras release notification for the post of project technician and Project Associate

इंडियन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी, मद्रास में भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्राप्ति की अधिसूचना जारी की गई है। ऐसे आवेदनकर्ता जिन्होंने बीटेक, एमटेक, डिप्‍लोमा, बीएससी डिग्री या निर्धारित अनुभव हो, वे आवदेन कर सकते हैं।

पदों का विवरणः प्रोजेक्ट टेक्नीशियन और प्रोजेक्ट एसोसिएट

