CCI में IT एक्सपर्ट की वेकेंसी, ये है आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि

जॉब्स डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:28 AM IST
कंप्टीशन कमिशन ऑफ इंडिया ने इंफोर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी एक्सपर्ट के पद पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। योग्य उम्मीदवार 7 दिसंबर 2017 तक आवेदन भेज सकते हैं।

पद का विवरण-  आईटी एक्सपर्ट

