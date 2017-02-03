आपका शहर Close

हिमाचल में बंपर भर्ती, जानें क्या है आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 03:02 PM IST
vacancy in himachal pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश के स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड में अप्रेंटिस क्लर्क के 113 पद पर भर्ती निकली है। इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार 9 फरवरी 2017 से पहले आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

Your Story has been saved!
Top