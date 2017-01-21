बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकारी कंपनी में 8वीं, 10वीं पास के लिए ढेरों नौकरियां, जानें कैसे करें आवेदन
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 03:21 PM IST
सरकारी कंपनी नेशनल हाइड्रोइलेक्ट्रिक पॉवर कॉर्पोरेशन में 8वीं और 10वीं पास के लिए ढेरो भर्तियां निकली हैं। एनएचपीसी में अप्रेंटिस ट्रेनी के 39 पद खाली हैं।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
