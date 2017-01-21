आपका शहर Close

सरकारी कंपनी में 8वीं, 10वीं पास के लिए ढेरों नौकरियां, जानें कैसे करें आवेदन

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 03:21 PM IST
Vacancy For 10th And 12th Pass Candidates In Government Company NHPC

सरकारी कंपनी नेशनल हाइड्रोइलेक्ट्रिक पॉवर कॉर्पोरेशन में 8वीं और 10वीं पास के लिए ढेरो भर्तियां निकली हैं। एनएचपीसी में अप्रेंटिस ट्रेनी के 39 पद खाली हैं।

