आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

10वीं और 12वीं पास के लिए बंपर भर्तियां, जल्दी करें आवेदन

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 02:53 PM IST
Vacancy For 10th And 12th Pass Candidates

इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फॉरेस्ट जेनेटिक्स एंड ट्री ब्रीडिंग में 10वीं और 12वीं पास के लिए बंपर भर्तियां निकली हैं। रिसर्च असिस्टेंट ग्रेड-I, टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट ग्रुप-सी, स्टेनो ग्रेड-II, एलडीसी, स्टोर कीपर पदों के लिए संस्थान ने आवेदन मंगाए हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

govt jobs government jobs

सेना का मरहम

हर आर्मी हेडक्वार्टर पर लगेगी शिकायत पेटिका: सेना प्रमुख

army chief statement over soldiers video

Most Viewed

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10th Pass Can Apply For Government Jobs
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

महारत्न कंपनी भेल में निकली हैं 10वीं पास के लिए वेकेंसी, जल्दी करें आवेदन

Vacancies in Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited for Apprenticship
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उत्तर प्रदेश में असिस्टेंट टीचर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, 4 हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर होगी नियुक्ति

4 thousand vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishd for urdu Teachers
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

स्नातकों के लिए निकली हैं बंपर भर्तियां, जानें आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

Jamia Humdard University Invites Applicants For Many Posts
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

मालदीव में हनीमून मनाने पहुंचा ये टीवी कपल, शेयर की निजी तस्वीरें

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

'xXx' के प्रीमियर पर विन डीजल ने दीपिका को किया किस और फिर लुंगी डांस, देखे वीडियो

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

औरतों की ड्राइविंग का न उड़ाएं मजाक, कोई और है जिम्मेदार

﻿