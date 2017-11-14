इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी में 92 पदों पर वैकेंसी, तुरंत करें अप्लाई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
vacancies in university of allahabad for for 92 posts{"_id":"5a0a93614f1c1b6a678bb849","slug":"vacancies-in-university-of-allahabad-for-for-92-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 92 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
इलाहाबाद सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ने प्रोफेसर, असोसिएट प्रोफेसर और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 92 पदों पर वेकंसी का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.