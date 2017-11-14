Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी में 92 पदों पर वैकेंसी, तुरंत करें अप्लाई

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 01:32 PM IST
vacancies in university of allahabad for for 92 posts

इलाहाबाद सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी ने प्रोफेसर, असोसिएट प्रोफेसर और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 92 पदों पर वेकंसी का नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।

कुल पद- 92

पढ़ें- IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

university of allahabad job in university of allahabad government job

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

नवोदय विद्यालय में 638 पदों पर बम्पर भर्तियां, जानिए आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

Navodaya vidyalaya samiti invites application for various posts
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शिक्षकों के लिए निकली बंपर वैकेंसी, सैलरी 63 हजार रुपये

TSPSC released notification for teachers, know all details here
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!