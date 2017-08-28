'दिल्ली सरकार' में 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, 35 हजार सैलरी
दिल्ली अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन बोर्ड (DSSSB) में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।
