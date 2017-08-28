Download App
kavya kavya

'दिल्ली सरकार' में 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, 35 हजार सैलरी

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:22 PM IST
vacancies for 10th passed in delhi government 35000 salary

दिल्ली अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन बोर्ड (DSSSB) में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें। 

पदों का विवरण: जूनियर इंजीनियर और पटवारी

कुल पदः 15044

पढ़ेंः 10वीं पास के लिए SSC में सुनहरा मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी

Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Your Story has been saved!