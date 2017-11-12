Download App
स्टाफ नर्स के पद पर निकली बंपर वैकेंसी, जल्दी करें आवेदन

amarujala.com- Presented by : अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:17 AM IST
TSPSC staff nurse recruitment 2017 Apply for 1196 posts

नर्स बनने की चाहते रखती हैं तो तेलंगाना स्टेट पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन(TSPSC) ने स्टाफ नर्स के 1196 पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किये हैं। आप सभी जरूरी जानकारी को पढ़ते हुए आवेदन कर सकती हैं।

पद का नाम-स्टाफ नर्स

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

