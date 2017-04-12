आपका शहर Close

10वीं पास के लिए 'BHEL' में नौकरी, 20 अप्रैल अंतिम तिथि

amarujala.com- presented by: शिवेन्दु शेखर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 02:11 PM IST
sarkari jobs2017: bhel invites application from eligible candidates for different posts

भारत हेवी इलेक्ट्रिकल्स लिमिटेड (BHEL) में 10वीं पास उम्मीदवारों के लिए कई पदों पर भर्तियों के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए जारी विज्ञापन की जानकारी इस प्रकार हैं। 

पद का नामः फिटर, वेल्डर, ट्यूनर, मशीनिस्ट, इलेक्ट्रिशियन, वायरमेन, इत्यादि

