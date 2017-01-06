बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिजली विभाग में बंपर भर्तियां, कई पदों पर होंगी नियुक्तियां
Openings in Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 10:31 AM IST
बिहार स्टेट इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में बंपर भर्तियां निकली हैं। पदों की कुल संख्या 44 है।
