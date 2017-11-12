बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
NPCIL में अप्रेंटिस के पदों के लिए वेकेंसी, जल्द करें आवेदन
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:23 PM IST
न्यूक्लियर पावर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड (एनपीसीआईएल) ने अप्रेंटिस के रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। योग्य उम्मीदवार दिए गए प्रारूप के तहत आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन पहुंचने की अंतिम तिथि 25 नवंबर, 2017 है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
