63वीं बीपीएससी पीटी के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी, ये है अंतिम तारीख
बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग ने 63वीं संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा के अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है। बीपीएससी पीटी के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 13 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएगी। अभ्यर्थी 11 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन के 48 घंटे बाद फीस जमा करने की सुविधा मिलेगी।
