Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में सुनहरा मौका, 85 हजार सैलरी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 12:32 PM IST
JOBS IN TSPSC FOR GRADUATES 85000 SALARY

तेलंगाना राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग (TSPSC) में ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें। 

पदों का विवरण: फॉरेस्‍ट रेंज ऑफिसर

कुल पदः 67

पढ़ेंः SSC में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, 64 हजार सैलरी

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Comments

Browse By Tags

tspsc telangana state public service commission

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Viewed

SSC में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, 64 हजार सैलरी

JOBS IN SSC ER FOR 10TH PASSED 64000 SALARY
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

10वीं पास के लिए SSC में सुनहरा मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी

JOBS IN SSC NR FOR 10TH PASSED 60000 SALARY
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

12वीं पास के लिए UP POLICE में सुनहरा मौका, 45 हजार सैलरी

VACANCIES IN UP POLICE FOR 12TH PASSED 45000 SALARY
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!