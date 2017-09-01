Download App
kavya kavya

12वीं पास के लिए बंपर सरकारी नौकरी, 50 हजार सैलरी

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:59 PM IST
jobs in tspsc for 12th passed 50000 salary

तेलंगाना स्‍टेट पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन (TSPSC) में 12वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें। 

पदों का विवरण: फॉरेस्‍ट बीट ऑफिसर

कुल पदः 1857

Your Story has been saved!