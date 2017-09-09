Download App
kavya kavya

10वीं पास के लिए NGRI में वैकेंसी, 63 हजार सैलरी

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:10 AM IST
JOBS IN NGRI FOR 10TH PASSED 63000 SALARY

राष्ट्रीय भूभौतिकीय अनुसंधान संस्थान (NGRI) में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें। 

पदों का विवरण: असिस्‍टेंट इंजीनियर और तकनीशियन

कुल पदः 38

10वीं पास के लिए दिल्ली केन्‍टोंमेंट बोर्ड में नौकरी, 35 हजार सैलरी

ngri national geophysical research institute

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

12वीं पास के लिए UP POLICE में सुनहरा मौका, 45 हजार सैलरी

VACANCIES IN UP POLICE FOR 12TH PASSED 45000 SALARY
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
10वीं पास के लिए SSC में सुनहरा मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी

JOBS IN SSC NR FOR 10TH PASSED 60000 SALARY
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
SSC में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, 64 हजार सैलरी

JOBS IN SSC ER FOR 10TH PASSED 64000 SALARY
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
