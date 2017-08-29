सरकारी नौकरी में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर मौका, 50 हजार सैलरी
असम सरकार के अर्न्तगत पंचायत और ग्रामीण विकास आयुक्त के कार्यालय में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।
