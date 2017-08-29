Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

सरकारी नौकरी में 10वीं पास के लिए बंपर मौका, 50 हजार सैलरी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:20 AM IST
jobs in assam government for 10th passed 50000 salary

असम सरकार के अर्न्‍तगत पंचायत और ग्रामीण विकास आयुक्त के कार्यालय में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें। 

पदों का विवरण: एक्रिडिटड इंजीनियर, गांव पंचायत कॉर्डिनेटर, ग्राम रोजगार सहायक, कंप्यूटर असिस्‍टेंट, एकाउंट असिस्‍टेंट, ब्लॉक एमआईएस मैनेजर, जिला एमआईएस मैनेजर 

कुल पदः 3787
 
पढ़ेंः 10वीं पास के लिए SSC में सुनहरा मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

assam government assam panchayat aur gramin vikas aayukt

AAP की बड़ी जीत

बवाना उपचुनाव: AAP की बड़ी जीत, केजरीवाल बोले- मेरे विधायकों जैसा कोई नहीं

Bawana Election Result 2017: bawana by poll counting, see all updates here

Most Viewed

10वीं पास के लिए SSC में सुनहरा मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी

JOBS IN SSC NR FOR 10TH PASSED 60000 SALARY
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

12वीं पास के लिए UP POLICE में सुनहरा मौका, 45 हजार सैलरी

VACANCIES IN UP POLICE FOR 12TH PASSED 45000 SALARY
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

UPSC ने निकाली कई पदों पर वेकेंसी, जल्द करें आवेदन

UPSC Invites Applications For Various Post
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!