आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

इंटरव्यू के जरिए 10वीं पास के लिए 'बैंक' में नौकरी, 25 हजार सैलरी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 08:55 AM IST
job vacancies for 10th passed in bank 25000 salary

सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (सीबीआई) में 10वीं पास के लिए कई पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है।

पदों का विवरण: ऑफिस असिस्‍टेंट और अटेंडर

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jobs other jobs

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

इन 10 वजहों से मोदी की पहली पसंद बने कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Viewed

12वीं पास के लिए बैंक में वैकेंसी, 35 हजार सैलरी

job vacancies for 12th passed in bank salary 35000
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

10वीं के लिए पुलिस में 14000 से ज्यादा भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

Job Vacancy In Madhya Pradesh Police For Constable And Assistant Sub Inspector Positions
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

8वीं पास के लिए CID में नौकरी, 9 जून तक करें अप्लाई

job vacancies for 8th passed candidates in cid
  • मंगलवार, 6 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत