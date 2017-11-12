झारखंड में कोर्ट मैनेजर पद के लिए वेकेंसी, सैलरी 50 हजार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
Jharkhand high court recruitment civil court manager in palamu, jamsedpur and hazaribagh{"_id":"5a07f6d54f1c1b97678bae43","slug":"jharkhand-high-court-recruitment-civil-court-manager-in-palamu-jamsedpur-and-hazaribagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0947\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
झारखंड हाईकोर्ट की ओर से कोर्ट मैनेजर पद पर नियुक्ति के लिए योग्य अभ्यर्थियों से आवेदन आमंत्रित किये गये हैं। इसके लिए अधिसूचना जारी कर दी की गई है। इनकी नियुक्ति पलामू के डाल्टनगंज, पूर्वी सिंहभूम के जमशेदपुर एवं हजारीबाग सिविल कोर्ट में कोर्ट मैनेजर के पद पर की जायेगी।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.