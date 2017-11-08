Download App
सेना में नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, 12वीं पास भी कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:10 AM IST
Indian Army Recruitment 2017 for various post, Apply now

भारतीय सेना एक बार फिर से आपको नौकरी हासिल करने का सुनहरा अवसर दे रही है। सेना में कई पदों पर भर्ती होनी है। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।

