सेना में नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, 12वीं पास भी कर सकते हैं अप्लाई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
Indian Army Recruitment 2017 for various post, Apply now{"_id":"5a02d4c84f1c1b69678b9ffd","slug":"indian-army-recruitment-2017-for-various-post-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0938\u0930, 12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
भारतीय सेना एक बार फिर से आपको नौकरी हासिल करने का सुनहरा अवसर दे रही है। सेना में कई पदों पर भर्ती होनी है। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। आवेदन करने में इच्छुक लोग अपनी पात्रता मानदंड, वेतन, कुल पद, चयन प्रक्रिया, नौकरी विवरण, अंतिम तिथि और आवेदन प्रक्रिया को ध्यानपूर्वक देखते हुए अप्लाई करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.