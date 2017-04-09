आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में 1789 पदों पर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: शिवेंदु शेखर

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 05:04 PM IST
govt jobs 2017: indian post invites application for different posts of sarkari jobs

इंडियन पोस्ट ने महाराष्ट्र पोस्टल सर्कल के कई पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। जिसके लिए जारी विज्ञापन की जानकारी इस प्रकार हैं। 

पद का नाम: ग्रामीण डाक सेवक
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jobs sarkari jobs

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

Most Viewed

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में 1789 पदों पर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

govt jobs 2017: indian post invites application for different posts of sarkari jobs
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

बैंक में नौकरी के अवसर, जल्द करें अप्लाई

oriental bank of commerce invites applications for different posts
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

10वीं पास के लिए बैंक में भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

syndicate bank invites application from 10th pass candidates
  • सोमवार, 3 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top