10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी में 1789 पदों पर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
govt jobs 2017: indian post invites application for different posts of sarkari jobs{"_id":"58ea1c514f1c1b9d285b4716","slug":"govt-jobs-2017-indian-post-invites-application-for-different-posts-of-sarkari-jobs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 1789 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.