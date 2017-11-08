Download App
बिहार पुलिस में निकली सब इंस्पेक्टर के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:11 AM IST
Bihar Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2017 Apply for 1717 BPSSC

सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सपना देख रहे हैं तो आपके लिए बिहार पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर बनने का सुनहरा मौका है। बिहार पुलिस ने इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आवेदन की पूरी प्रक्रिया यहां जान सकते हैं।

bihar police government jobs sub inspectors sub inspectors recruitment 2017

