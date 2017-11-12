Download App
इलाहाबाद स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रोफेसर के 92 पदों पर भर्ती, सैलरी 67 हजार

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:03 AM IST
Allahabad state university professor recruitment 2017 for 92 posts

इलाहाबाद स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी उत्तर प्रदेश ने प्रोफेसर पदों के लिए आवेदन मांगा है। 92 पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए आपको डाक के माध्यम से आवेदन करना होगा। आवेदन भेजने की अंतिम तिथि 30 नवंबर 2017 है। 

पदों का विवरण : प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर एवं असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर

कुल पद : 92

ये भी पढ़ें- इंदिरा गांधी यूनिवर्सिटी में 45 पदों पर वेकेंसी, ये है आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

