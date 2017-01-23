आपका शहर Close

कांस्टेबल के 2,945 पदों पर भर्ती, जल्द करें अप्लाई

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:24 PM IST
2945 jobs in crpf

केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) ने 2,945 पदों के लिए भर्ती निकाली है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

