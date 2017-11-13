राजस्थान पोस्टल सर्कल में निकली कई पदों पर भर्तियां, 22 हजार रुपये सैलरी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
10th pass job in Rajasthan Postal Circle apply now{"_id":"5a0949874f1c1b8e698bb185","slug":"10th-pass-job-in-rajasthan-postal-circle-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, 22 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
राजस्थान पोस्टल सर्कल ने कुल 31 पदों को भरने के लिए विज्ञप्ति जारी की है जिसमें पोस्टमैन और मेल गार्ड के पदों को भरा जाएगा। पोस्टमैन के कुल 126 और मेल गार्ड के कुल 3 पद हैं। आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार पूरी जानकरी पढ़ते हुए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.