राजस्थान पोस्टल सर्कल में निकली कई पदों पर भर्तियां, 22 हजार रुपये सैलरी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:13 PM IST
10th pass job in Rajasthan Postal Circle apply now

राजस्थान पोस्टल सर्कल ने कुल 31 पदों को भरने के लिए विज्ञप्ति जारी की है जिसमें पोस्टमैन और मेल गार्ड के पदों को भरा जाएगा। पोस्टमैन के कुल 126 और मेल गार्ड के कुल 3 पद हैं। आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार पूरी जानकरी पढ़ते हुए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पढ़ें- सीधे इंटरव्यू के जरिए IT सेक्टर में नौकरी, तुरंत करें अप्लाई

Browse By Tags

rajasthan postal circle recruitment 2017 post office job in post office post office job More ...

आज का मुद्दा
प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

